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Justin Kluivert's Race Against Time: Will He Make It to the World Cup?

Justin Kluivert is aiming to recover from knee surgery in time to participate in the World Cup. Despite being on track with his recovery, there is pressure to return before the season ends and to secure his spot in the national team. His manager emphasizes cautious optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bournemouth | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:29 IST
Justin Kluivert's Race Against Time: Will He Make It to the World Cup?
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert is racing against time to recover from knee surgery ahead of the World Cup. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola confirmed Kluivert's commitment to a rapid recovery.

Despite setbacks, Kluivert, 26, is eager to rejoin the national squad and aims to play before the season concludes, keeping his World Cup dreams alive. Still, Iraola warned against rushing the process, highlighting the importance of prioritizing full recovery.

Kluivert's return to the national team last November under coach Ronald Koeman marked the end of a six-year hiatus. As the Dutch face Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia in their World Cup group, Kluivert's fitness remains a critical topic of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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