Justin Kluivert's Race Against Time: Will He Make It to the World Cup?

Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert is racing against time to recover from knee surgery ahead of the World Cup. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola confirmed Kluivert's commitment to a rapid recovery.

Despite setbacks, Kluivert, 26, is eager to rejoin the national squad and aims to play before the season concludes, keeping his World Cup dreams alive. Still, Iraola warned against rushing the process, highlighting the importance of prioritizing full recovery.

Kluivert's return to the national team last November under coach Ronald Koeman marked the end of a six-year hiatus. As the Dutch face Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia in their World Cup group, Kluivert's fitness remains a critical topic of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)