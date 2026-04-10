ICC's Ambitious Proposal to Expand World Test Championship
A working group within the ICC, led by Roger Twose, suggests expanding the World Test Championship to include Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland. The proposal also recommends counting one-off Test series in the points cycle. This expansion aims to broaden the competition's reach and enhance global cricket development.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a proposal to expand the World Test Championship (WTC) from nine to twelve teams. The working group, led by former New Zealand player Roger Twose, proposes including Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland for the next cycle starting in 2027.
Additionally, the group recommends integrating one-off Test matches into the WTC points system to enhance participation and competitiveness. This move could see leading cricket nations like India playing one-off matches against teams such as Ireland or Zimbabwe, drawing attention and offering competitive opportunities.
Despite these ambitious proposals, the expansion faces challenges, including tight international schedules and the dominance of franchise cricket leagues. The decision rests with the ICC Board, led by Jay Shah, as it evaluates the feasibility of the suggested changes amidst the current cricket calendar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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