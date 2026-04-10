ICC's Ambitious Proposal to Expand World Test Championship

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a proposal to expand the World Test Championship (WTC) from nine to twelve teams. The working group, led by former New Zealand player Roger Twose, proposes including Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland for the next cycle starting in 2027.

Additionally, the group recommends integrating one-off Test matches into the WTC points system to enhance participation and competitiveness. This move could see leading cricket nations like India playing one-off matches against teams such as Ireland or Zimbabwe, drawing attention and offering competitive opportunities.

Despite these ambitious proposals, the expansion faces challenges, including tight international schedules and the dominance of franchise cricket leagues. The decision rests with the ICC Board, led by Jay Shah, as it evaluates the feasibility of the suggested changes amidst the current cricket calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)