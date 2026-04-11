Fuel Protests Cause Chaos Across Ireland: Supply Chain in Crisis

Protests over escalating fuel prices have sparked significant disruptions across Ireland, with many gas stations running dry as transportation workers continued their demonstrations. Blockades disrupted traffic, causing the closure of major roadways and affecting over a third of the nation's fuel supply.

The Irish government is under pressure to negotiate as they warn of potential supply shortages amid ongoing protests. Prime Minister Micheál Martin expressed concern over the country's precarious position, potentially facing a situation where oil tankers are turned away due to the blockades.

Despite previous efforts to lower fuel costs, including temporary tax reductions, international price surges have outpaced these measures. With growing unrest and claims of external manipulation of demonstrators, the government faces a challenging path to restoring normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)