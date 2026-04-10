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Masters Controversy: Former Champion Ejected for Phone Violation

Former British Open champion Mark Calcavecchia was ejected from the Masters for violating Augusta National's no-phone policy. Calcavecchia, a special invitee, was ordered off the grounds on the tournament's eve. He has no negative comments about the club. His agent and Augusta National provided no immediate comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:47 IST
Masters Controversy: Former Champion Ejected for Phone Violation

Mark Calcavecchia, a former British Open champion, was removed from the Masters due to a breach of Augusta National Golf Club's strict no-phone rule, as reported by Golfweek. The 65-year-old American golfer, a special invitee to the prestigious tournament, faced ejection on the eve of the event.

In a statement to Golfweek, Calcavecchia expressed no ill sentiments towards the club or the Masters, ending the call succinctly. His representative, Ben Harrison, refrained from commenting, and Augusta National has not returned requests for confirmation.

Calcavecchia boasts a history of 13 PGA Tour victories and 18 appearances at the Masters, notably finishing as the runner-up in 1988. His recent removal underscores the tournament's continuing adherence to its regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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