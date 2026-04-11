Mali Endorses Moroccan Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara Amid Growing Global Support

Mali has declared its support for Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, advocating for the region to be under Moroccan sovereignty. This move aims to resolve the long-standing conflict between Morocco and the Sahrawi people.

On Friday, the Malian transitional government announced the withdrawal of its recognition of the pro-independence Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. This decision aligns Mali with Morocco's plan, which has garnered backing from key players such as the Trump administration in the US, numerous European Union members, and several African allies.

The United Nations Security Council placed Morocco's autonomy plan at the forefront of strategies to settle the dispute in October 2025. However, the resolution did not finalize the region's status, avoiding mention of a referendum on independence, which is favored by the Polisario Front and its allies. Amidst this geopolitical development, Western Sahara is attracting investment in agriculture and renewable energy projects.