Left Menu

Mali Endorses Moroccan Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara Amid Growing Global Support

Mali supports Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, backing sovereignty over the region to resolve a long-standing conflict. The Malian government withdrew recognition of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and aligned with Morocco's proposal supported by the US, EU, and African countries. The UN also acknowledged the Moroccan initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:33 IST
Mali Endorses Moroccan Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara Amid Growing Global Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali has declared its support for Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, advocating for the region to be under Moroccan sovereignty. This move aims to resolve the long-standing conflict between Morocco and the Sahrawi people.

On Friday, the Malian transitional government announced the withdrawal of its recognition of the pro-independence Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. This decision aligns Mali with Morocco's plan, which has garnered backing from key players such as the Trump administration in the US, numerous European Union members, and several African allies.

The United Nations Security Council placed Morocco's autonomy plan at the forefront of strategies to settle the dispute in October 2025. However, the resolution did not finalize the region's status, avoiding mention of a referendum on independence, which is favored by the Polisario Front and its allies. Amidst this geopolitical development, Western Sahara is attracting investment in agriculture and renewable energy projects.

TRENDING

1
Comer Agrees with Melania Trump on Epstein Victim Hearings

Comer Agrees with Melania Trump on Epstein Victim Hearings

 United States
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The 15-Year-Old Cricket Sensation

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The 15-Year-Old Cricket Sensation

 India
3
Strategic Petroleum Reserve Loans: Fueling Stability Amid Global Unrest

Strategic Petroleum Reserve Loans: Fueling Stability Amid Global Unrest

 United States
4
Colombia's $4.39 Billion Tax Reform Faces Legislative Roadblocks

Colombia's $4.39 Billion Tax Reform Faces Legislative Roadblocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026