Wyndham Clark's Impressive Climb at Augusta: Patience, Positivity, and a Picturesque Setting

Wyndham Clark, a former U.S. Open champion, demonstrated remarkable composure and strategic play at Augusta National to enter the Masters contention.

Starting five shots behind leaders Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns, Clark shot a four-under-par 68, moving to four under overall. He capitalized on the faster conditions and sunny weather to make significant gains.

Recounting his mental approach, Clark highlights staying patient and focusing on birdie opportunities despite bogeys, an outlook that has served him well at both Augusta and previous major tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)