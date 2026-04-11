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Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in Rajasthan Royals' Triumph

In a thrilling IPL 2026 clash, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led Rajasthan Royals to victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a spectacular 78 off 26 balls. Captain Riyan Parag praised Sooryavanshi's performance and noted the team's enhanced adaptability, contributing to their four-match winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:25 IST
Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in Rajasthan Royals' Triumph
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag lauded 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the youngster's explosive innings propelled the team to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 showdown. Sooryavanshi's blistering 78 runs off just 26 balls played a pivotal role in a successful pursuit of 202 runs.

Speaking after the match, Parag described Sooryavanshi as a beloved and fun-loving teammate, emphasizing the team's support for his personal preferences and idiosyncrasies as long as he continues his stellar performances. "He's a 15-year-old kid doing kiddish things, but we ensure he has the support he needs while he enjoys batting," Parag remarked.

Reflecting on the match, Parag acknowledged RR's marked improvement at this venue, previously a challenging ground for them. Despite conceding 201 runs, an above-par target due to slight bowling errors, the team's massive preparation in Guwahati and Jaipur paid off, demonstrated by their adaptability and powerful chase amplified by standout contributions from batsmen like Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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