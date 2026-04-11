Blue Tigresses Embark on Fresh Journey at FIFA Series Kenya 2026

Thirty-two days after a painful end to their AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign, the Indian women's national football team is eager to embrace a fresh start at the FIFA Series 2026 in Kenya. The Blue Tigresses face hosts Kenya on Saturday at Nairobi's Nyayo National Stadium. Despite lingering disappointment from not reaching the knockout stages, the team is motivated to begin a new chapter in the four-nation friendly tournament, according to AIFF Media releases.

Crispin Chettri, reappointed head coach, emphasizes the importance of starting preparations for the future, including the next AFC Women's Asian Cup 2029 and 2031 World Cup qualifiers. Chettri, who helped India qualify for the previous Asian Cup, recognizes the players' recent setbacks but is confident they will rise to expectations. Since arriving in Nairobi on April 7, players have concentrated on mental preparation and acclimated well to the training conditions.

The tournament, featuring India, Kenya, Malawi, and Australia, offers competitive structures, despite being labeled 'friendly.' Besides achieving results, the Indian team is utilizing this as a strategy for future championships, such as the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 in Goa. Chettri's squad focuses on younger players amid injuries to senior members, aiming to build a deep pool of talent for long-term success in upcoming international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)