Bellingham's Return Fails to Ignite Madrid's Comeback

Jude Bellingham made his highly anticipated return to the starting lineup for Real Madrid, yet his presence was insufficient to galvanize the team into a comeback as they settled for a 1-1 draw with Girona. The outcome leaves Madrid unable to apply pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Bellingham, who had been out since February 1st due to fitness issues, previously missed a significant phase of the season. This included crucial wins against Manchester City that propelled Madrid to the Champions League quarterfinals. Despite his return, Madrid's inability to convert chances into goals marred their performance.

Girona capitalized on Madrid's defensive vulnerabilities only minutes after Federico Valverde's early second-half goal gave the home fans hope. Though several substitutions were made, neither Bellingham's replacement nor other substitutes managed to secure the much-coveted victory.