Defending Democracy: Leaders Unite in Barcelona Against Far-Right Extremism

In response to rising far-right extremism, democratic leaders gathered in Barcelona to strengthen multilateral institutions and defend democratic values. Hosted by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the summit discussed ways to reform the UN and combat misinformation.

Notable attendees included Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy. The discussions highlighted the challenges posed by unilateralism and the destabilizing policies of controversial leaders like former US President Donald Trump.

Participants committed to addressing extremism, economic inequality, and threats to international law, advocating for democratic governance as the optimal system to navigate global complexities. The gathering underscored support for human rights, environmental protection, and gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)