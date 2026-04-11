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Neymar's World Cup Dream: Ancelotti Keeps Door Open for Brazilian Star

Brazilian coach Carlo Ancelotti suggests Neymar could be part of Brazil's World Cup squad if he proves his fitness in the next two months. Despite his recent knee injury and exclusion from warm-up matches, Ancelotti believes Neymar's talent remains valuable as Brazil prepares for the tournament in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:46 IST
Neymar's World Cup Dream: Ancelotti Keeps Door Open for Brazilian Star
Neymar

Brazil's renowned football coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has hinted at the possibility of Neymar reclaiming his position in the national squad for the upcoming World Cup. Ancelotti emphasized that the star forward has two months to demonstrate his readiness for Brazil's 26-man selection.

Neymar, absent from Brazil's recent matches due to a serious knee injury, remains under evaluation by both Ancelotti and the Brazilian Football Confederation. Despite the setback, Neymar's trajectory since his return to Santos, where he has been actively scoring, keeps him in the conversation.

Brazil is set to begin its World Cup journey on June 13 in New Jersey, competing in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland. Ancelotti remains optimistic, praising Neymar's recent efforts and reminding fans of his potential impact on the team.

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