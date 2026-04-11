Left Menu

Ayush Shetty on the Brink of Ending India's Six-Decade Badminton Triumph Drought

Ayush Shetty is on the cusp of ending India's 61-year wait for a men's singles title in the Badminton Asia Championships. His journey mirrors that of Dinesh Khanna, India's last winner in 1965, both as unseeded players overcoming odds. India's hopes rest on Shetty’s shoulders to replicate history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:29 IST
Ayush Shetty on the Brink of Ending India's Six-Decade Badminton Triumph Drought
Ayush Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

Ayush Shetty stands on the verge of making history by potentially ending India's 61-year wait for a men's singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships. Similar to Dinesh Khanna's triumph in 1965, Shetty, an unseeded player, has made an unexpected yet impressive run to the finals.

In 1965, Khanna, an underdog fresh out of engineering college, exceeded expectations by winning the championship, paving the way as India's only winner in this category. Khanna sees a strong parallel between his journey and Shetty's current path, both overcoming odds and defying rankings.

Shetty's ability to handle intense pressure and perform under challenging circumstances has been noteworthy. Under the tutelage of coaches Vimal Kumar, Sagar Chopda, and Irwansyah Adi Pratama, Shetty's relentless gameplay has revitalized India's hopes. As the finals approach, the weight of history rests on his shoulders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Two Lives Lost

Tragic Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Two Lives Lost

 India
2
Historic U.S.-Iran Talks Aim for Peace Amid Regional Tensions

Historic U.S.-Iran Talks Aim for Peace Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
3
Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in an IPL match at Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in an IPL match at Mull...

 Global
4
Strategic Toss: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL Face-Off

Strategic Toss: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL Face-Off

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026