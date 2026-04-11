Ayush Shetty on the Brink of Ending India's Six-Decade Badminton Triumph Drought

Ayush Shetty stands on the verge of making history by potentially ending India's 61-year wait for a men's singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships. Similar to Dinesh Khanna's triumph in 1965, Shetty, an unseeded player, has made an unexpected yet impressive run to the finals.

In 1965, Khanna, an underdog fresh out of engineering college, exceeded expectations by winning the championship, paving the way as India's only winner in this category. Khanna sees a strong parallel between his journey and Shetty's current path, both overcoming odds and defying rankings.

Shetty's ability to handle intense pressure and perform under challenging circumstances has been noteworthy. Under the tutelage of coaches Vimal Kumar, Sagar Chopda, and Irwansyah Adi Pratama, Shetty's relentless gameplay has revitalized India's hopes. As the finals approach, the weight of history rests on his shoulders.

(With inputs from agencies.)