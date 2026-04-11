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Cagliari Climbs with Critical Relegation Escape

Cagliari secured a vital victory against Cremonese, their first since January, boosting their chances of avoiding relegation. With a 1-0 win, Cagliari is now six points clear of the relegation zone. Sebastiano Esposito's decisive goal helped lift the team’s spirits as they push further away from danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cagliari | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:11 IST
Cagliari Climbs with Critical Relegation Escape
  • Country:
  • Italy

Cagliari took a significant leap in its fight against relegation by narrowly defeating Cremonese 1-0 in a crucial Serie A matchup on Saturday. Sebastiano Esposito emerged as the hero with a decisive header in the 63rd minute, as he converted a cross from substitute Zé Pedro, securing a much-needed victory.

This win marked Cagliari's first triumph since January and provided substantial breathing room in their battle for survival in the top flight. The victory extended their lead to six points over the struggling Cremonese, who remain trapped near the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Hellas Verona's hopes dwindled further with a 2-1 defeat to Torino, leaving them nine points adrift of safety. AC Milan and Juventus also had matches later, with the latter aiming for a spot in the Champions League.

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