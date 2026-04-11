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Epic Showdown: Alcaraz vs. Sinner in Monte Carlo Masters Final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to face off in the Monte Carlo Masters final, reigniting their intense rivalry. A win for Sinner could see him reclaim the No. 1 ranking. Both players are vying for their 27th career title in tennis history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:11 IST
Epic Showdown: Alcaraz vs. Sinner in Monte Carlo Masters Final
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to rekindle their 'Sincaraz' rivalry in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday, with the No. 1 ranking up for grabs. Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will claim the top spot if he defeats Alcaraz, the defending champion and a seven-time major winner.

Sinner advanced to his first Monte Carlo final by overcoming Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4, marking his eighth consecutive win over Zverev. Meanwhile, Alcaraz triumphed over Valentin Vacherot with a 6-4, 6-4 victory, featuring a masterful drop shot to wrap up the match.

Heading into their ninth final, Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 10-6. Both competitors are chasing their 27th career title, as Sinner matches tennis greats by reaching the final of the first three Masters tournaments of the season.

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