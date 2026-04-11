Epic Showdown: Alcaraz vs. Sinner in Monte Carlo Masters Final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to rekindle their 'Sincaraz' rivalry in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday, with the No. 1 ranking up for grabs. Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will claim the top spot if he defeats Alcaraz, the defending champion and a seven-time major winner.

Sinner advanced to his first Monte Carlo final by overcoming Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4, marking his eighth consecutive win over Zverev. Meanwhile, Alcaraz triumphed over Valentin Vacherot with a 6-4, 6-4 victory, featuring a masterful drop shot to wrap up the match.

Heading into their ninth final, Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 10-6. Both competitors are chasing their 27th career title, as Sinner matches tennis greats by reaching the final of the first three Masters tournaments of the season.