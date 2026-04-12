Gujarat Titans Triumph in Crucial Match
Gujarat Titans delivered a solid performance with key contributions from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, securing a 165/3 victory in just 18.4 overs. The team's strategic play and skilled bowling by Mohammed Shami highlighted their strong standing in the league.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a crucial match, Gujarat Titans showcased their skill and strategy, securing victory with a score of 165/3 in 18.4 overs.
Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler were instrumental in the Titans' triumph, contributing significantly with scores of 56 and 60 respectively.
Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack, ensuring opposition pressure and helping maintain the team's standing in the competitive league.
ALSO READ
Gill and Buttler Shine as Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Lucknow
Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in an IPL match at Lucknow.
Prasidh Krishna's Stellar Performance Steers Gujarat Titans to Victory
Thrilling Showdown: IPL Clash Between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans
Rashid Khan: The Indomitable Force Behind Gujarat's Triumph