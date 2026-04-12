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Gujarat Titans Triumph in Crucial Match

Gujarat Titans delivered a solid performance with key contributions from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, securing a 165/3 victory in just 18.4 overs. The team's strategic play and skilled bowling by Mohammed Shami highlighted their strong standing in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:19 IST
Gujarat Titans Triumph in Crucial Match
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In a crucial match, Gujarat Titans showcased their skill and strategy, securing victory with a score of 165/3 in 18.4 overs.

Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler were instrumental in the Titans' triumph, contributing significantly with scores of 56 and 60 respectively.

Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack, ensuring opposition pressure and helping maintain the team's standing in the competitive league.

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