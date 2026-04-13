Krunal Pandya: From IPL Star to Aspiring Indian International

Krunal Pandya, known for his impressive skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL), remains steadfast in his ultimate goal: representing the Indian national team once more. Despite his last international appearance being in July 2021 against Sri Lanka, Pandya focuses on delivering strong performances to pave his way back to the national squad.

Addressing the media, Pandya stated, "The ultimate goal is to represent the country, and I don't dwell too much on it. I want to keep doing what I have in my hand, which is to go out there and perform and win games. And in that process, if I get that opportunity, I'll be really glad because that's the ultimate goal, playing for the country."

Pandya has an impressive record in both international and IPL play. He's made 254 runs and taken 17 wickets in international cricket, while his IPL journey includes 1757 runs and 98 wickets. Pandya's significant contributions have helped teams like Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants clinch victories, solidifying his reputation as a key player in the league.

Initially picked by Mumbai Indians in the 2016 auction, Pandya quickly solidified his place as a crucial all-rounder, winning awards like the Player of the Match in the 2017 IPL final. His journey has included stints with new teams, including the Lucknow Super Giants and a vital role in leading his side to victory in the IPL 2025 Final, earning the Player of the Match title once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)