India's Sporting Renaissance: Forging a New Identity
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's evolving sports identity, highlighting the government's comprehensive efforts, including infrastructure development, to promote athletic excellence nationwide. He noted initiatives like Khelo India to boost participation and sports education, aiming to transform India into a global sporting power and foster social empowerment through sports.
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India is shedding its historic identity as primarily a cricket and hockey nation, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Speaking at the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh-2026, Singh said India is carving out a distinct identity globally in major sports.
He pointed out that for years, sports did not receive the attention they deserve. A lack of infrastructure held potential athletes back, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is working to resolve these issues. Initiatives like the Khelo India programme have bolstered sports participation, especially among women.
Modern facilities are now reachable even in remote areas. The government spent nearly Rs 5,000 crore under the 'Khelo India' campaign for this purpose. Singh emphasized that with these efforts, India is moving towards becoming a global sporting power, providing social empowerment through sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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