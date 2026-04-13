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Kohli's Crucial Role Acknowledged Despite Scratchy Play in RCB's Win Over MI

In RCB's victory over MI, Virat Kohli's half-century, though not his smoothest, provided essential stability to the team's top order. Harbhajan Singh highlighted Kohli's anchoring role as critical in allowing aggressive performances from teammates like Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar, ultimately securing an 18-run win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:50 IST
Kohli's Crucial Role Acknowledged Despite Scratchy Play in RCB's Win Over MI
Virat Kohli. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI), former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh commented on Virat Kohli's performance. Although Kohli's half-century was not flawless, it was instrumental in providing much-needed stability to RCB's top order. Kohli's ability to hold the innings allowed aggressive displays from teammates Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar, leading to a crucial win.

Despite appearing slightly out of form, scoring 50 off 38 balls with a handful of boundaries, Kohli's contribution remains significant. Averaging 59.66 with a strike rate of over 162, he ranks among the top 10 run-getters this season. Harbhajan Singh noted that Kohli's cautious approach against pacer Jasprit Bumrah was strategic, enabling others to capitalize on looser deliveries.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan praised spinner Krunal Pandya's impactful bowling, emphasizing the importance of adapting to conditions. Additionally, expert Irfan Pathan critiqued MI's poor start and inability to capitalize during pivotal overs. He applauded RCB skipper Rajat Patidar's devastating 20-ball 53, highlighting his attacking intent and consistency in scoring against both spin and pace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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