Thrilling Night in Sports: Kings' Playoff Berth, Curry's Return, and More

Quinton Byfield netted two goals, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken and securing a Western Conference playoff berth. The Kings showcased strong performances from Trevor Moore, Alexis Laferriere, and Adrian Kempe, extending their winning streak to five games.

Stephen Curry will be on a minutes restriction as he returns for the Golden State Warriors' play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers after recovering from a knee injury. Curry's return is eagerly anticipated by fans and marks a significant moment for the Warriors.

In NBA transfer news, Arizona added Derek Dixon and JJ Mandaquit, strengthening its roster during the transfer window. These prospects ranked highly in the 247Sports composite and are expected to bring new energy to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)