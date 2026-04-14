Sunrisers Shine: Debutant Bowlers Dazzle in Victory Over Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Varun Aaron praised debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain for their exceptional performances against Rajasthan Royals. Hinge took three wickets in the opening over, contributing to a 57-run victory. Aaron highlighted their X-factor, inspiring confidence for future matches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:32 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach Varun Aaron commended debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain for their remarkable showing against Rajasthan Royals, leading their team to a 57-run triumph.
Hinge's historic feat of taking three wickets in the IPL match's opening over set the tone for a dominant Hyderabad performance. Aaron praised the young bowlers for their exceptional skills and confidence.
The victory marks Hyderabad's second in five matches, propelling them to fourth in the standings, as they prepare to face Chennai Super Kings next.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Diplomacy Tensions: A Push for Middle East Peace
Bengaluru's Traffic Arrangements for IPL Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Diplomatic Dialogues: Lavrov's Strategic Visit to China
China's Strategic Moves: Xi Jinping's Middle East Diplomacy
360 ONE Asset Secures Rs 2,000 Crore for PIPE Strategy: Bridging Private Discipline with Public Opportunity