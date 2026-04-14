Liverpool Eyes Spectacular Comeback in Champions League Showdown

Liverpool is seeking another historic Champions League comeback, facing Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. The team is down 2-0 after the first leg in Paris but is hopeful for a resurgence similar to its 2019 victory over Barcelona.

With the quarterfinal second leg at Anfield, Liverpool coach Arne Slot expressed belief in achieving "special things," acknowledging the need for an "exceptional performance." Meanwhile, PSG's coach, Luis Enrique, warned his team not to be complacent after dominating the first leg.

Both teams are cautious but optimistic as they prepare for the crucial match, aware of the fluctuating nature of soccer and the potential for dramatic turns.

(With inputs from agencies.)