Cricket Prodigy Sparks Victory in Harare

India's young cricket star, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, shines in Harare with a rapid half-century, leading India to victory in the first T20 International against Zimbabwe. He's shown resilience following past challenges in England, while teammate Mayank Yadav made a successful return from injury, adding to India's dominance with his bowling performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 10:39 IST
Cricket Prodigy Sparks Victory in Harare
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

India's emerging cricket sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, delivered a match-winning performance in Harare, striking an explosive 50 off just 19 balls to lead India to victory over Zimbabwe in the first Twenty20 International. The win marks another feather in the cap for the 15-year-old, who has quickly risen through the ranks.

This latest run at the Harare Sports Club adds to a string of successes, including a record-breaking innings in the Under-19 World Cup against England. Sooryavanshi shared his excitement about playing on this ground but remained grounded, emphasizing his commitment to keep performing for the team.

Similarly, teammate Mayank Yadav made a commendable return after a prolonged injury, taking 2-18 in four overs to contain Zimbabwe. Both players’ noteworthy individual contributions were instrumental in securing India's lead in the three-match series.

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