PCB Announces Squad for Bangladesh Test Series with Uncapped Talent

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 16-member squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, with matches commencing from May 8 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Shan Masood will captain the team, which includes four uncapped players as per a PCB statement on Thursday.

The opening Test is scheduled from May 8 to 12 in Dhaka, while the second Test will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from May 16 to 20. The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship. Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali, and Sajid Khan, currently at the NCA red-ball camp in Lahore, will join the squad for a training camp in Karachi from April 27 to May 1.

Prominent players engaged in the ongoing Pakistan Super League will participate in the camp post their league commitments. The coaching staff for the Bangladesh tour includes ex-Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as head coach, with esteemed former cricketers Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul serving as batting and bowling coaches, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)