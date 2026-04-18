PCB Revamps Test Team Leadership for Bangladesh Series

In a strategic move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as the head coach for the national men's Test cricket team, coinciding with the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh. The reshuffle also sees Asad Shafiq appointed as the batting coach, and Umar Gul, a former fast bowler, taking on the role of the bowling coach as confirmed by ESPNcricinfo.

The PCB has also unveiled a 16-member squad for the Bangladesh Test series, introducing four uncapped players: Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, and Ghazi Ghori. Notably, Ghori has prior international experience, having played a recent ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Shan Masood retains his captaincy as the team's leadership undergoes significant changes with experienced Sarfaraz stepping in. The former skipper, known for his guiding role during Pakistan's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, will bring his extensive expertise to the mentoring position. Training for the Bangladesh tour has commenced, with a select group participating in a red-ball conditioning camp in Lahore, leading up to a comprehensive training session slated in Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)