Historic Debut Marred by Defeat for Bundesliga's First Female Head Coach

In a groundbreaking moment for the Bundesliga, Marie-Louise Eta's first match as the league's first female head coach didn't go as planned. Union Berlin fell 2-1 to VfL Wolfsburg at home, marking a disappointing debut for Eta on the pitch.

Appointed as interim manager after Steffen Baumgart's departure, Eta has faced social media backlash since taking the helm. Despite the negativity online, she is set to lead the men's team until the end of the season before transitioning to the women's side.

On the field, Patrick Wimmer scored early for Wolfsburg, with Dzenan Pejcinovic extending their lead. Union's Oliver Burke pulled one back late in the game, but it wasn't enough to secure a draw for the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)