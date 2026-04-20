Chaos Strikes MLA Trophy: Tractor Vandalism Halts Cricket Final

The MLA Trophy cricket final in Jalgaon's Dharangaon district was disrupted after a local political leader allegedly drove a tractor onto the pitch. Enraged over not receiving an invitation, the Dharangaon municipal council president reportedly vandalized the playing field, forcefully halting the anticipated match.

Videos captured by onlookers and now circulating online depict the tractor tearing up the turf, rendering the field unusable and leaving players and spectators in disbelief. Officials noted that the council president acted in anger, which led to the abrupt cessation of the game due to safety concerns.

Authorities promptly responded to manage the situation, although no official complaint was lodged by the event organizers. Despite the dramatic turn of events, the potential repercussions on security measures for future tournaments remain a focal concern for local teams and organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)