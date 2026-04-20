Left Menu

Chaos Strikes MLA Trophy: Tractor Vandalism Halts Cricket Final

A cricket final in Jalgaon, Maharashtra descended into chaos when a politician allegedly drove a tractor onto the pitch due to anger over not being invited. The incident disrupted the MLA Trophy final, raising concerns about security. Police intervened, but no formal complaint was filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 08:40 IST
Chaos Strikes MLA Trophy: Tractor Vandalism Halts Cricket Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The MLA Trophy cricket final in Jalgaon's Dharangaon district was disrupted after a local political leader allegedly drove a tractor onto the pitch. Enraged over not receiving an invitation, the Dharangaon municipal council president reportedly vandalized the playing field, forcefully halting the anticipated match.

Videos captured by onlookers and now circulating online depict the tractor tearing up the turf, rendering the field unusable and leaving players and spectators in disbelief. Officials noted that the council president acted in anger, which led to the abrupt cessation of the game due to safety concerns.

Authorities promptly responded to manage the situation, although no official complaint was lodged by the event organizers. Despite the dramatic turn of events, the potential repercussions on security measures for future tournaments remain a focal concern for local teams and organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Two arrested over attempted arson attack at synagogue in London

UPDATE 1-Two arrested over attempted arson attack at synagogue in London

 Global
3
ED seeks time to file reply on Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to turn approver in money laundering case

ED seeks time to file reply on Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to turn approver ...

 India
4
Jindal Stainless enters retail segment, expands into construction value chain

Jindal Stainless enters retail segment, expands into construction value chai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026