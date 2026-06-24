Tennis-Top seed Paolini suffers early defeat at Eastbourne

Top seeds Jasmine Paolini and Matteo Arnaldi were both eliminated in the first round of the Eastbourne Championships, with Paolini falling to Tatjana Maria and Arnaldi losing to Giles Hussey.

Reuters | Top Seed Jasmine Paolini Suffered A Blow To Her Wimbledon Preparations As She Was Knocked Out By German Veteran Tatjana Maria In The Eastbourne Championships First Round On Tuesday In The Atp Event Her Fellow Italian And French Open Semifinalist Matteo Arnaldi Was Also Bundled Out By British Qualifier Giles Hussey Paolini | Updated: 24-06-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 03:31 IST
Tennis-Top seed Paolini suffers early defeat at Eastbourne
Jasmine Paolini
  • Country:
  • Italy

Top seed Jasmine ​Paolini suffered a blow ​to her Wimbledon ‌preparations ​as she was knocked out by German veteran Tatjana Maria ‌in the Eastbourne Championships first round on Tuesday. In the ATP event her fellow Italian and French Open semi-finalist ‌Matteo Arnaldi was also bundled out by British ‌qualifier Giles Hussey.

Paolini, runner-up at Wimbledon in 2024, found Maria's unique slice game too much on the grass as ⁠she ​went down ⁠6-4 6-3. There was no such problem for second seed ⁠Madison Keys as she beat Australia's Talia Gibson ​6-4 6-4. Arnaldi, who was forced to withdraw at ⁠Roland Garros ahead of his last-four clash with Flavio Cobolli ⁠because ​of a stomach illness, went down 6-4 6-2.

Hussey, 29, will face lucky loser from qualifying ⁠Quentin Halys in the second round. Halys earned a spot ⁠in ⁠the draw after the withdrawal of second seed Joao Fonseca with a shoulder ‌injury.

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