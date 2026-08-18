Supreme Court to Formulate Committee to Investigate Police Action in Student Protests

The Supreme Court will establish a committee led by a former Supreme Court judge to investigate police actions during student protests against examination paper leaks. The committee will address various issues, including police excesses and broader concerns within the examination system. A formal order outlining its framework will be issued soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:51 IST
Supreme Court to Formulate Committee to Investigate Police Action in Student Protests
Supreme Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced plans to form a high-powered committee to probe alleged police misconduct during student protests concerning suspected examination paper leaks. The committee will be led by a former Supreme Court judge, with involvement from a former High Court judge and a retired Director General of Police.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, disclosed the panel's composition and noted that consent from a former CBI Director and a retired DGP had been secured. The court invited parties to provide written input on the panel's scope, with an official outline due shortly.

The investigation will delve into various aspects of the student demonstrations, including allegations of police violence and harassment of female protesters. The Supreme Court may also consider dismissing FIRs against protesters if no serious offenses are observed, utilizing its powers to impact the students' future positively.

TRENDING

1
UK Markets Drop as Miners and Labour Data Weigh on Stocks

UK Markets Drop as Miners and Labour Data Weigh on Stocks

Global
2
Strengthening Investor Savvy: SEBI & NSE Amplify Fraud Prevention Initiatives

Strengthening Investor Savvy: SEBI & NSE Amplify Fraud Prevention Initiative...

Global
3
Assembly Clash: Allegations Fly Over Rs 5.54 Crore Tender

Assembly Clash: Allegations Fly Over Rs 5.54 Crore Tender

India
4
Serie A 2023: Italy's Football Powerhouses Prepare for a Season of Change

Serie A 2023: Italy's Football Powerhouses Prepare for a Season of Change

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026