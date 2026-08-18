Supreme Court to Formulate Committee to Investigate Police Action in Student Protests

The Supreme Court announced plans to form a high-powered committee to probe alleged police misconduct during student protests concerning suspected examination paper leaks. The committee will be led by a former Supreme Court judge, with involvement from a former High Court judge and a retired Director General of Police.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, disclosed the panel's composition and noted that consent from a former CBI Director and a retired DGP had been secured. The court invited parties to provide written input on the panel's scope, with an official outline due shortly.

The investigation will delve into various aspects of the student demonstrations, including allegations of police violence and harassment of female protesters. The Supreme Court may also consider dismissing FIRs against protesters if no serious offenses are observed, utilizing its powers to impact the students' future positively.