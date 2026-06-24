Rishabh Pant Trades Journey Back Home to Delhi Capitals

In a strategic player trade, Axar Patel expresses joy as Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants for the next IPL season. Pant, the former DC captain, looks forward to a fresh start with a reduced salary and the full support of his teammates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:24 IST
Rishabh Pant Trades Journey Back Home to Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant (L) and Axar Patel. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark player exchange within the Indian Premier League, celebrated cricketer Rishabh Pant rejoins the Delhi Capitals, coming from Lucknow Super Giants. This move has been welcomed warmly by current DC captain, Axar Patel, who is eager to rekindle his partnership with Pant for the upcoming season.

The trade comes with significant adjustments in financial terms. Pant's remuneration undergoes a substantial cut, now pegged at Rs 15 crore, as he returns to his original franchise. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav heads over to Lucknow, maintaining his previous salary of Rs 13.50 crore, marking a notable shift in line-ups for both teams.

Axar Patel, reflecting on his past collaboration with Pant, emphasizes mutual respect and understanding in their relationship. Patel assures Pant of his unrestricted freedom on the field, reflecting warmly on Pant's roots with Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant's comeback after a challenging stint with LSG is anticipated to bring a renewed vigor to the side.

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