Veteran Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka Joins Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur has secured the services of veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, as the club announced on Wednesday. The 37-year-old is set to join the lineup when his contract with Burnley ends on July 1.

Dubravka expressed enthusiasm about the move, citing admiration for manager Roberto De Zerbi's approach and the club's passionate fanbase. Dubravka's career in England began with a stint at Newcastle United in 2018, where he made 179 appearances before heading to Burnley.

His experience also includes a loan period at Manchester United, during which he contributed to a League Cup victory. Internationally, he has earned 60 caps for Slovakia throughout various competitions, adding to his impressive credentials.