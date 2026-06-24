IOC Reinforces Sport's Political Neutrality with Charter Amendments

The International Olympic Committee On Wednesday Approved Amendments To The Olympic Charter Proposed By The Executive Board

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken steps to cement the political neutrality of sports by amending the Olympic Charter. Emphasizing the importance of keeping politics out of sports, the changes aim to ensure that the Olympics remain free from governmental, societal, cultural, or economic pressures.

Additionally, the IOC has revamped the evaluation process for including sports in the Olympic programme by focusing on individual disciplines rather than entire sports. This change, applicable from the 2032 Brisbane Games, is designed to protect athletes and competition integrity while preventing the Games from being used for political agendas.

However, critics warn that these changes could smooth the way for Russia's return to international competitions amid ongoing doping and geopolitical controversies. Although Russian athletes currently face restrictions, speculation persists about potential changes in future IOC decisions regarding their participation in international events.