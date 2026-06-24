IOC Reinforces Sport's Political Neutrality with Charter Amendments

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has revised the Olympic Charter to strengthen sport's political neutrality. The changes affect the selection of Olympic disciplines and address political interference concerns. While aiming to protect the Games' integrity, critics fear it could ease Russia's return to international sports amidst ongoing controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The International Olympic Committee On Wednesday Approved Amendments To The Olympic Charter Proposed By The Executive Board | Updated: 24-06-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 20:48 IST
IOC Reinforces Sport's Political Neutrality with Charter Amendments
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The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken steps to cement the political neutrality of sports by amending the Olympic Charter. Emphasizing the importance of keeping politics out of sports, the changes aim to ensure that the Olympics remain free from governmental, societal, cultural, or economic pressures.

Additionally, the IOC has revamped the evaluation process for including sports in the Olympic programme by focusing on individual disciplines rather than entire sports. This change, applicable from the 2032 Brisbane Games, is designed to protect athletes and competition integrity while preventing the Games from being used for political agendas.

However, critics warn that these changes could smooth the way for Russia's return to international competitions amid ongoing doping and geopolitical controversies. Although Russian athletes currently face restrictions, speculation persists about potential changes in future IOC decisions regarding their participation in international events.

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