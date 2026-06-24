Preserving the Olympic Spirit: Reforms to Guard Against Political Influence
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved amendments to the Olympic Charter to ensure sports remain free from political influence. This reinforces the committee's role in maintaining neutrality and protecting athletes. Additionally, changes to how sports are evaluated for future games were accepted.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved significant amendments aimed at reinforcing the political neutrality of sports, following recommendations by its executive board.
The revised Olympic Charter emphasizes the IOC's commitment to safeguarding sports from political, cultural, societal, and economic pressures, ensuring a politics-free athletic arena.
Besides, the IOC endorsed alterations on evaluating individual disciplines, rather than entire sports, for inclusion in future Olympic Games, beginning with the 2032 Brisbane event.