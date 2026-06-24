Preserving the Olympic Spirit: Reforms to Guard Against Political Influence

The International Olympic Committee On Wednesday Accepted Changes To The Olympic Charter Proposed By The Executive Board To Reinforce The Political Neutrality Of Sport The Amendments Strengthen Language Emphasising That Sport Should Be Free From Political Interference

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved significant amendments aimed at reinforcing the political neutrality of sports, following recommendations by its executive board.

The revised Olympic Charter emphasizes the IOC's commitment to safeguarding sports from political, cultural, societal, and economic pressures, ensuring a politics-free athletic arena.

Besides, the IOC endorsed alterations on evaluating individual disciplines, rather than entire sports, for inclusion in future Olympic Games, beginning with the 2032 Brisbane event.