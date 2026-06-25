Premier League Champions Arsenal Said On Thursday They Have Taken Up The Option To Permanently Sign Defender Piero Hincapie

Arsenal, the reigning champions of the Premier League, have confirmed their acquisition of defender Piero Hincapie on a permanent basis. The Ecuadorian international initially joined the team on loan from Bundesliga's Bayer Leverkusen.

The decision to secure Hincapie follows his compelling performance last season, which evidently impressed the club’s management and coaching staff.

This strategic move by Arsenal aims to fortify their defensive lineup with Hincapie, a player whose capabilities and potential have already made a significant impact.