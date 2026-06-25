US-India Engage in Sensitive Talks on Advanced AI Model Release

The United States and India are actively engaged in high-stakes discussions over the release of advanced artificial intelligence models, with a particular focus on those developed by Anthropic. US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg has spotlighted the significance of these talks, emphasizing that both nations are committed to ensuring a secure and cooperative approach to frontier AI technologies.

In an exclusive interview with ANI regarding the rollout of models like Anthropic's Fable, Helberg stressed that the US is advocating for a "gradual, measured approach." This strategy is intended to ensure the safety of both the United States and India, as well as other "trusted partners" dependent on these technologies for critical aspects like power grid management. Helberg acknowledged the complexity of these negotiations, noting the involvement of "sensitive national security" concerns that are not suitable for public dissemination but affirmed that both countries are strongly aligned.

"Our ongoing conversations with our Indian counterparts are of a sensitive national security nature, not meant for public disclosure. However, both sides appreciate each other's perspectives," Helberg noted. "We are committed to a gradual, cautious release of Anthropic's models to ensure safety not just for us but for our Indian allies and trusted partners' critical infrastructure." The dialogue underscores the deepening cooperation between Washington and New Delhi. As both countries contemplate the integration of advanced AI into sensitive sectors, they are working toward establishing robust frameworks to manage potential risks associated with frontier models while fostering technological progress.