US-India Engage in Sensitive Talks on Advanced AI Model Release

The United States and India are in high-level discussions on the release of advanced AI models, including Anthropic's technologies. Both nations aim for a secure approach to integrating AI across crucial infrastructure, reflecting the growing US-India technology partnership. India's concerns focus on stable access amid potential geopolitical and commercial disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:44 IST
US-India Engage in Sensitive Talks on Advanced AI Model Release
US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The United States and India are actively engaged in high-stakes discussions over the release of advanced artificial intelligence models, with a particular focus on those developed by Anthropic. US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg has spotlighted the significance of these talks, emphasizing that both nations are committed to ensuring a secure and cooperative approach to frontier AI technologies.

In an exclusive interview with ANI regarding the rollout of models like Anthropic's Fable, Helberg stressed that the US is advocating for a "gradual, measured approach." This strategy is intended to ensure the safety of both the United States and India, as well as other "trusted partners" dependent on these technologies for critical aspects like power grid management. Helberg acknowledged the complexity of these negotiations, noting the involvement of "sensitive national security" concerns that are not suitable for public dissemination but affirmed that both countries are strongly aligned.

"Our ongoing conversations with our Indian counterparts are of a sensitive national security nature, not meant for public disclosure. However, both sides appreciate each other's perspectives," Helberg noted. "We are committed to a gradual, cautious release of Anthropic's models to ensure safety not just for us but for our Indian allies and trusted partners' critical infrastructure." The dialogue underscores the deepening cooperation between Washington and New Delhi. As both countries contemplate the integration of advanced AI into sensitive sectors, they are working toward establishing robust frameworks to manage potential risks associated with frontier models while fostering technological progress.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026