Kibiwott Kandie: Banned for Anti-Doping Violations

Former world record holder Kibiwott Kandie has received a seven-year ban for two anti-doping violations. The Athletics Integrity Unit suspended the Kenyan athlete for refusing a sample and tampering with doping control. This case highlights the importance of adherence to anti-doping regulations in athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former Halfmarathon Worldrecord Holder Kibiwott Kandie Has Been Banned For Seven Years By The Athletics Integrity Unit Aiu For Two Antidoping Violations | Updated: 25-06-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 22:04 IST
Kibiwott Kandie: Banned for Anti-Doping Violations

Renowned Kenyan athlete Kibiwott Kandie, once a world record holder in the half-marathon, has been slapped with a seven-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for committing two anti-doping violations.

Initially provisionally suspended in March 2025 for refusing to provide a doping sample, the 30-year-old, who also secured a bronze at the Commonwealth Games, faced further charges of tampering or attempted tampering with doping control.

AIU Chief Brett Clothier emphasized the importance of adherence to anti-doping protocols, stating that any refusal to comply threatens the integrity of athletics. He assured that the AIU possesses robust forensic capabilities to investigate such cases thoroughly.

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