Kibiwott Kandie: Banned for Anti-Doping Violations

Former Halfmarathon Worldrecord Holder Kibiwott Kandie Has Been Banned For Seven Years By The Athletics Integrity Unit Aiu For Two Antidoping Violations

Renowned Kenyan athlete Kibiwott Kandie, once a world record holder in the half-marathon, has been slapped with a seven-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for committing two anti-doping violations.

Initially provisionally suspended in March 2025 for refusing to provide a doping sample, the 30-year-old, who also secured a bronze at the Commonwealth Games, faced further charges of tampering or attempted tampering with doping control.

AIU Chief Brett Clothier emphasized the importance of adherence to anti-doping protocols, stating that any refusal to comply threatens the integrity of athletics. He assured that the AIU possesses robust forensic capabilities to investigate such cases thoroughly.