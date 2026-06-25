Historic Triumphs: South Africa and Brazil Shine in FIFA World Cup Drama

In a landmark achievement, South Africa has qualified for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time, defeating South Korea 1-0. Brazil, led by Vinicius Junior, secured a knockout stage spot with a win over Scotland. Morocco also advanced, setting new records in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 23:19 IST
Historic Triumphs: South Africa and Brazil Shine in FIFA World Cup Drama
Neymar Jr. celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Scotland (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa made history by advancing to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time with a thrilling 1-0 victory against South Korea in Monterrey. Winger Thapelo Maseko's decisive goal secured their place in the Round of 32, where they will face formidable opponents, Canada.

As South Africa celebrated its breakthrough, Brazil continued to command attention in the tournament. A solid 3-0 victory over Scotland ensured their place in the knockout stages, with Vinicius Junior starring by scoring twice. This achievement marks Brazil's commanding presence as they aim for another World Cup title.

Morocco also marked a milestone by advancing to the Round of 32 with a 4-2 victory over Haiti. As the third African nation to achieve consecutive World Cup knockout stage appearances, they broke records, becoming the highest-scoring African nation in World Cup history with 26 goals and seven wins.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026