Historic Triumphs: South Africa and Brazil Shine in FIFA World Cup Drama

South Africa made history by advancing to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time with a thrilling 1-0 victory against South Korea in Monterrey. Winger Thapelo Maseko's decisive goal secured their place in the Round of 32, where they will face formidable opponents, Canada.

As South Africa celebrated its breakthrough, Brazil continued to command attention in the tournament. A solid 3-0 victory over Scotland ensured their place in the knockout stages, with Vinicius Junior starring by scoring twice. This achievement marks Brazil's commanding presence as they aim for another World Cup title.

Morocco also marked a milestone by advancing to the Round of 32 with a 4-2 victory over Haiti. As the third African nation to achieve consecutive World Cup knockout stage appearances, they broke records, becoming the highest-scoring African nation in World Cup history with 26 goals and seven wins.