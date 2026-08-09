Springboks Triumph Over Argentina Ahead of New Zealand Showdown

South Africa edged past Argentina with a narrow 17-10 victory in a test match. The Springboks scored through Edwill van der Merwe and Cameron Hanekom, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Handre Pollard contributing kicks. Argentina's Benjamin Grondona's try was insufficient amidst missing key players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 03:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 03:01 IST
Springboks Triumph Over Argentina Ahead of New Zealand Showdown
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  • South Africa

The Springboks pulled off an unconvincing 17-10 win against Argentina on Saturday, setting the stage for their upcoming four-test series against New Zealand. Playing at Velez Sarsfield, Edwill van der Merwe and Cameron Hanekom registered tries, while flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s kicking proved vital.

Argentina's Benjamin Grondona breached South Africa’s defense with a try, although the team was without several first-choice players due to European club commitments. Santiago Carreras added a penalty and conversion, but it wasn’t enough to secure victory.

This closely contested match precedes South Africa's forthcoming clash against the All Blacks on August 22 in Johannesburg, marking the first in their series of four tests.

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