Springboks Get Fit for All Blacks Clash Despite Tough Argentina Test

South Africa's national rugby team, the Springboks, secured a narrow 17-10 victory against Argentina at Vélez Sarsfield, aiding their preparation for the upcoming test series against New Zealand. The game served as a critical conditioning exercise for the team, which has been plagued by injuries.

Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's head coach, admitted the match was disjointed due to several key players, like Siya Kolisi, returning from lengthy injury breaks. Kolisi, who left the match due to a recurring hamstring issue after 25 minutes, was among those being evaluated for match readiness.

Erasmus described the match as less about strategy for New Zealand and more focused on player fitness. However, he acknowledged improvements needed in attack and discipline, as the team prepares for their first test against the All Blacks in Johannesburg on August 22.