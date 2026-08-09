Springboks Edge Past Argentina in Gritty Test Battle
South Africa managed a narrow 17-10 victory over Argentina in a test match marked by unconvincing play and key injuries. With tries from Edwill van der Merwe and Cameron Hanekom, the Springboks geared up for their upcoming four-test series against New Zealand, despite challenges and a tough opponent.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa pulled off a narrow 17-10 victory over Argentina in their recent test match, setting the stage for a challenging series against New Zealand. The Springboks' performance was far from convincing as they grappled with injuries and strategic errors.
Key performances came from Edwill van der Merwe, with a decisive try, and Cameron Hanekom's first test try, both crucial to the Springboks' eventual win. However, captain Siya Kolisi's early exit due to a recurring hamstring injury raised concerns for his participation against the All Blacks.
Despite a disjointed display, South Africa's preparation benefited from facing a passionate Argentine team that tested their defenses and resilience. The match highlighted areas needing improvement before the crucial clash with New Zealand.