Springboks Edge Past Argentina in Gritty Test Battle

South Africa pulled off a narrow 17-10 victory over Argentina in their recent test match, setting the stage for a challenging series against New Zealand. The Springboks' performance was far from convincing as they grappled with injuries and strategic errors.

Key performances came from Edwill van der Merwe, with a decisive try, and Cameron Hanekom's first test try, both crucial to the Springboks' eventual win. However, captain Siya Kolisi's early exit due to a recurring hamstring injury raised concerns for his participation against the All Blacks.

Despite a disjointed display, South Africa's preparation benefited from facing a passionate Argentine team that tested their defenses and resilience. The match highlighted areas needing improvement before the crucial clash with New Zealand.