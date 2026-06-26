Elliot Anderson: Record-Breaking Transfer to Manchester City

Manchester City have struck a record £116 million deal to sign England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, making him City's most expensive signing to date. Anderson, part of England's World Cup squad, moves under a new coaching era at City post-Pep Guardiola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester City Have Agreed A Deal With Nottingham Forest To Sign England Midfielder Elliot Anderson For A Clubrecord Million Million | Updated: 26-06-2026 04:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 04:43 IST
Elliot Anderson: Record-Breaking Transfer to Manchester City

Manchester City is making headlines with its latest acquisition of England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for a record-breaking £116 million, according to the BBC. This transfer marks the club's priciest signing, surpassing the £100 million spent on Jack Grealish in 2021 and setting a new sale record for Nottingham Forest.

At just 23, Anderson has already stamped his mark, being a crucial part of England's World Cup squad and showcasing his talent in matches against Croatia and Ghana. Manchester City, runners-up to Arsenal last season, is embarking on a new chapter with fresh leadership following Pep Guardiola's decade-long successful tenure.

Elliot Anderson, originally a product of Newcastle United's academy, transitioned to Nottingham Forest in 2024 for £35 million. Throughout his time there, he made 92 appearances, scored six goals, and provided 11 assists. As City prepares for its new era, questions regarding the transfer have been directed to them for further comment.

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