Record-Breaking World Cup Attendance and Betting Surge in 2026

The 2026 World Cup has shattered previous attendance records, drawing over 3.6 million spectators and surpassing the 1994 record. This announcement was made during Germany's match against Ecuador in New Jersey, amid roaring cheers when the new attendance figure was displayed.

Sports betting around the 2026 World Cup is also expected to skyrocket, with anticipated volumes far exceeding those seen during the 2022 Qatar tournament. Experts attribute this growth to the increased number of teams, strategically scheduled matches, and the expanding sports betting market in the United States.

Industry analysts predict this tournament will become the largest betting event in history, thanks also to more regulated gambling and advanced product offerings. The expanded format of 48 nations across 104 matches sets a promising stage for betting companies.