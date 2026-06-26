Lizzie Deignan's Comeback: Guiding British Cycling to 2028 Olympics

Former world cycling champion Lizzie Deignan is set to return as a sports director for British Cycling, aiming to prepare the road team for the 2028 Olympics. Her wealth of experience is seen as vital for inspiring and shaping future stars in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former World Champion And Olympic Silver Medallist Lizzie Deignan Is Returning To British Cycling As A Sports Director To Help Prepare The Road Team For The Olympics The Yearold Deignan | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:52 IST
Lizzie Deignan's Comeback: Guiding British Cycling to 2028 Olympics

Lizzie Deignan, the former world champion and Olympic silver medallist, is making a significant return to British Cycling, this time as a sports director. Her task? To guide the road team towards success in the 2028 Olympics.

This move comes after Deignan's retirement last year upon announcing her pregnancy with her third child. Now, working closely with Matt Brammeier, British Cycling's road cycling lead, Deignan's role is seen as a substantial asset given her deep knowledge of both British and international competitors.

Excitement is palpable as Deignan takes on her new role, expressing confidence in Britain's potential as a top road cycling nation. Her goal includes securing more world champion titles for the country, enhancing the legacy she already built in her racing career.

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