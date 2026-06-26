U.S. Trade Deficit Soars Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Boom

The Us Trade Deficit In Goods Swelled To A Month High In May As Businesses Boosted Imports

The U.S. trade deficit in goods reached a 14-month high in May as businesses increased imports to avoid shortages and higher prices linked to Middle East tensions. Economists have since lowered growth estimates for the second quarter, citing this deterioration in the trade balance as a potential drag on GDP.

The U.S.-led conflict with Iran escalated prices of commodities and disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. However, after a preliminary peace agreement was signed, shipments resumed, and oil prices dropped. Despite these improvements, the trade deficit is expected to remain high due to an AI investment boom reliant on imports.

Economists warn that a continued trade deficit could hurt national income growth unless the AI sector manages to boost services exports. Meanwhile, imports of automotive vehicles and consumer goods surged, contributing to the deficit, whereas exports saw declines across several categories.