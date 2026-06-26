Keys and Maria Advance to Eastbourne Final Amid Dramatic Retirements

American Madison Keys And German Veteran Tatjana Maria Set Up An Eastbourne Final As They Both Benefited From Their Opponents Retiring Midmatch In The Semifinals On Friday Maria Was Leading Against Former French Open Champion Jelena Ostapenko When Her Opponent Retired Feeling Unwell During A Rain Delay At Devonshire Park Second Seed Keys Took The First Set Against Croatian Yearold Petra Marcinko Who Then Quit With An Abdominal Injury The Yearold Has Dropped Only Games In Reaching The Final

In a dramatic turn of events, American Madison Keys and German veteran Tatjana Maria have secured spots in the Eastbourne final after their opponents unexpectedly retired mid-match in the semi-finals.

Keys won her opening set 6-1 against Croatia's Petra Marcinko, only for the 20-year-old to withdraw due to an abdominal injury. Keys has remarkably dropped just 14 games on her path to the final, as she aims to clinch her third title at this south coast tournament.

Meanwhile, Maria faced Jelena Ostapenko, the former French Open champion. Despite a strong start, Ostapenko was forced to retire feeling unwell during a rain delay. At 38, Maria sets a new record as the oldest finalist in Eastbourne's WTA event history. Both players express mixed emotions over the circumstances yet remain focused on the final ahead.