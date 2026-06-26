Keys and Maria Advance to Eastbourne Final Amid Dramatic Retirements
American player Madison Keys and German veteran Tatjana Maria reached the Eastbourne final after their opponents retired mid-match. Keys defeated Petra Marcinko, who withdrew with an injury. Maria led against Jelena Ostapenko when the latter retired feeling unwell. Maria, at 38, is the oldest finalist in the tournament's history.
In a dramatic turn of events, American Madison Keys and German veteran Tatjana Maria have secured spots in the Eastbourne final after their opponents unexpectedly retired mid-match in the semi-finals.
Keys won her opening set 6-1 against Croatia's Petra Marcinko, only for the 20-year-old to withdraw due to an abdominal injury. Keys has remarkably dropped just 14 games on her path to the final, as she aims to clinch her third title at this south coast tournament.
Meanwhile, Maria faced Jelena Ostapenko, the former French Open champion. Despite a strong start, Ostapenko was forced to retire feeling unwell during a rain delay. At 38, Maria sets a new record as the oldest finalist in Eastbourne's WTA event history. Both players express mixed emotions over the circumstances yet remain focused on the final ahead.