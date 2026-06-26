Paris Diamond League Forges Ahead Amid Sweltering Heat

The Paris Diamond League Will Go Ahead On Sunday With A Reduced Schedule And A Delayed Opening Of The Gates Amid A Heatwave Affecting The Region

The Paris Diamond League is set to continue this Sunday, despite the heatwave gripping the region. Adjustments have been made to the event's schedule, and gates will open later than planned to ensure safety.

The French Athletics Federation (FFA) announced that events will be limited to professional athletes only. Additionally, extra water stations, misting stations, and shaded areas will be available to address concerns about the high temperatures, which have soared above 40 degrees Celsius across France.

Regional athletic activities have been called off, and reinforced medical and emergency services at Stade Charlety ensure utmost safety remains the priority for all involved, including athletes, staff, and spectators.