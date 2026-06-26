Thrilling Developments in the World of Sports
Recent sports headlines cover various events: Caitlin Clark is out against the Sparks; Ken Griffin's contributions support US soccer; Madison Keys advances to the Eastbourne final; Atlanta offers affordable World Cup amenities; Turkey wins 3-2 over a US team; Doug Martin's wrongful death lawsuit is filed; Serena Williams to return to Wimbledon.
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark will not play against the Los Angeles Sparks this Saturday, as confirmed by head coach Stephanie White. Clark exited Wednesday's game due to back issues.
Billionaire Ken Griffin, an ardent soccer enthusiast and head of Citadel, has significantly funded the hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as the US men's national soccer team coach, aiding their World Cup success.
In tennis, Madison Keys and Tatjana Maria advanced to the Eastbourne final after their opponents retired mid-match. Meanwhile, Atlanta Stadium offers economical World Cup entertainment options, in contrast to pricey tournament venues elsewhere.