Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Fever Star Caitlin Clark Back Out Vs Sparks Indiana Fever Star Guard Caitlin Clark Has Been Ruled Out For Saturdays Game Against The Visiting Los Angeles Sparks

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark will not play against the Los Angeles Sparks this Saturday, as confirmed by head coach Stephanie White. Clark exited Wednesday's game due to back issues.

Billionaire Ken Griffin, an ardent soccer enthusiast and head of Citadel, has significantly funded the hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as the US men's national soccer team coach, aiding their World Cup success.

In tennis, Madison Keys and Tatjana Maria advanced to the Eastbourne final after their opponents retired mid-match. Meanwhile, Atlanta Stadium offers economical World Cup entertainment options, in contrast to pricey tournament venues elsewhere.