Ireland Stuns India in Historic T20 Victory

Abhishek Sharmas Ball Fifty Went In Vain As World Champions India Were Surprisingly Beaten By Ireland For The First Time In International Cricket

In a shocking turn of events, underdog Ireland triumphed over world champions India in the first T20 in Belfast, marking their inaugural international victory against the cricket giants.

Despite a blistering start by Abhishek Sharma, whose rapid 19-ball half-century laid the groundwork for the chase, India's batting lineup crumbled, failing to overcome Ireland's impressive total of 183.

Key performances by debutants Matt Hollard and Jai Moondra were instrumental in dismantling India's middle-order, securing a remarkable 34-run win and setting the stage with a 1-0 lead in the series.