Ireland Stuns India in Historic T20 Victory

India's unbeaten streak in T20 cricket ended as Ireland secured a historic 34-run victory. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 19-ball fifty failed to prevent a collapse, with Ireland capitalizing on key breakthroughs. Debutants like Matt Hollard and Jai Moondra played crucial roles in Ireland's success, marking a milestone in their cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abhishek Sharmas Ball Fifty Went In Vain As World Champions India Were Surprisingly Beaten By Ireland For The First Time In International Cricket | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:13 IST
Ireland Stuns India in Historic T20 Victory
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In a shocking turn of events, underdog Ireland triumphed over world champions India in the first T20 in Belfast, marking their inaugural international victory against the cricket giants.

Despite a blistering start by Abhishek Sharma, whose rapid 19-ball half-century laid the groundwork for the chase, India's batting lineup crumbled, failing to overcome Ireland's impressive total of 183.

Key performances by debutants Matt Hollard and Jai Moondra were instrumental in dismantling India's middle-order, securing a remarkable 34-run win and setting the stage with a 1-0 lead in the series.

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