Achraf Hakimi's Legal Battle: Appeal to France's Highest Court

Paris St Germain defender Achraf Hakimi plans to appeal to France's highest court after the Versailles Court of Appeal confirmed he should stand trial on a rape charge. Hakimi, who denies the allegations, awaits a trial date while playing with Morocco's national team in the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris St Germain Defender And Morocco International Achraf Hakimi Will Appeal To Frances Highest Court After A Ruling Confirming That He Should Stand Trial On A Rape Charge | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:14 IST
Achraf Hakimi's Legal Battle: Appeal to France's Highest Court
Achraf Hakimi

Paris St Germain's renowned defender and Moroccan international, Achraf Hakimi, is set to appeal to France's highest court. This decision follows a confirmation by the Versailles Court of Appeal that he should stand trial on a rape charge. The court's ruling was announced on June 19, supporting an earlier decision by an investigating magistrate to refer the 27-year-old to a criminal court for an alleged incident in 2023.

Achraf Hakimi has consistently denied the allegations levied against him. Despite the ongoing legal challenges, he is currently representing Morocco in the World Cup in the United States. The trial date has yet to be scheduled, keeping many in anticipation of the proceedings.

Fanny Colin, Hakimi's lawyer, disclosed to Reuters their intent to pursue an appeal. This move signals the beginning of what could be a lengthy and high-profile legal battle, drawing attention from both legal pundits and football fans globally.

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