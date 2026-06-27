Tense Skies: Russian and Chinese Jets in South Korean Airspace

Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered South Korea's Air Defence Identification Zone, causing South Korea to monitor and scramble jets. No airspace was violated, and the South Korean military conducted tactical maneuvers. A short statement confirmed no incident occurred during this encounter, common among countries protecting airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian And Chinese Military Aircraft On Saturday Flew Through South Koreas Air Defence Identification Zone But Did Not Violate The Countrys Airspace | Updated: 27-06-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 10:19 IST
Tense Skies: Russian and Chinese Jets in South Korean Airspace
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Tense skies unfolded as Russian and Chinese military aircraft flew through South Korea's Air Defence Identification Zone on Saturday, though they did not breach South Korean airspace, according to the military's announcement.

Vigilance was heightened as South Korea tracked approximately 10 military planes nearing the zone, responding by scrambling jet fighters as a precautionary measure to conduct tactical maneuvers.

The military issued a brief statement clarifying that no incidents were reported due to this incursion, a routine established by multiple nations for air defense purposes.

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