Tense Skies: Russian and Chinese Jets in South Korean Airspace

Russian And Chinese Military Aircraft On Saturday Flew Through South Koreas Air Defence Identification Zone But Did Not Violate The Countrys Airspace

Tense skies unfolded as Russian and Chinese military aircraft flew through South Korea's Air Defence Identification Zone on Saturday, though they did not breach South Korean airspace, according to the military's announcement.

Vigilance was heightened as South Korea tracked approximately 10 military planes nearing the zone, responding by scrambling jet fighters as a precautionary measure to conduct tactical maneuvers.

The military issued a brief statement clarifying that no incidents were reported due to this incursion, a routine established by multiple nations for air defense purposes.