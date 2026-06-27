Raul Fernandez Dominates Dutch GP Sprint with Stellar Performance

Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse Racing delivered a formidable display at the Dutch Grand Prix by claiming victory in Saturday's sprint race. Fernandez overtook pole-sitter Jorge Martin in the initial laps, marking his second sprint victory this season.

This event was the first to take place under MotoGP's new rule banning front start devices, making Fernandez's triumph even more noteworthy. As Martin took an early lead off the pole, Fernandez swiftly overcame him with VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Brno pole sitter Ai Ogura also making impressive strides. Meanwhile, a fierce battle unfolded between the Spaniard and his teammate Marco Bezzecchi for fourth place.

Remarkably, Ogura followed closely, finishing just 0.362 seconds behind Fernandez to secure a 1-2 finish for Trackhouse, marking the team's debut in such an achievement. Di Giannantonio secured third place on the podium, with Bezzecchi and Martin following. Marc Marquez took sixth, closely followed by teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who faced a penalty for a track infraction during the final lap.